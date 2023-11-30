Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Sells C$21,300.00 in Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Roger Demers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$21,300.00.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$148.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.13.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

