Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,501,000 after acquiring an additional 508,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

