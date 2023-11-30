Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DEA stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,501,000 after acquiring an additional 508,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

