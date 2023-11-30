EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 736,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $127,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

