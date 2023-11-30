Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average of $175.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

