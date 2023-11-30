ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

