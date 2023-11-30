Entain (LON:ENT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 820 ($10.36) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,450 ($18.32).
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($16.86) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,600 ($20.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.84) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($22.04) to GBX 1,626 ($20.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,463 ($18.48).
Entain Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £145,534.84 ($183,825.74). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
