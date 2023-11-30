Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 116.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

