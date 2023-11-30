Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 27th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. TScan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

