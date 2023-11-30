Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
GRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.
Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,717 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,807 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,960,000.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
