Evercore ISI Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.17.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Up 1.5 %

PVH stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. PVH has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of PVH by 9.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Live Oak Investment Partners boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 242.4% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 293,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 207,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.