Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVH

Evolent Health Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.