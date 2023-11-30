Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Evolus were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at $555,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. Research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,679,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,381,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $12,679,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,381,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $30,826.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,669.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

