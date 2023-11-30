Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EVLV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $469,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $224,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $469,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock worth $705,534 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 292.4% during the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 804,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 220.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 557,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

