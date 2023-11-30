F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $170.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.41 and its 200-day moving average is $154.06. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $171.83. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

