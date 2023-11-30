Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.69.

Shares of RACE opened at $366.40 on Thursday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.42 and its 200-day moving average is $312.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

