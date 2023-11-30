Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIHL stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,142,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,836,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

