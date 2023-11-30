First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Critical Analysis

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Advantage and Teleperformance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 4 1 0 2.20 Teleperformance 0 5 1 0 2.17

First Advantage presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Teleperformance.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $810.02 million 2.76 $64.60 million $0.28 55.07 Teleperformance N/A N/A N/A $1.15 62.02

This table compares First Advantage and Teleperformance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Teleperformance. First Advantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleperformance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Teleperformance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 5.51% 13.55% 7.93% Teleperformance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Advantage beats Teleperformance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services segment offers customer and citizen care; customer relationship operations; technical support; and technical assistance and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence. The company also manages business processes, as well as provides digital platform, consulting, and data analysis services; and business process outsourcing services for government agencies. The Specialized Services segment provides on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services. It also offers digital recruitment process outsourcing; consumer health management business services and related digital solutions integration; translation and interpreting services; and business process outsourcing services for government agencies in the United States. The company serves automotive, energy and utilities, insurance, public sector, technology, travel and hospitality, and banking and financial services, as well as healthcare, media, retail and e-commerce, crypto, cargo, telecom, and video games industries. Teleperformance SE was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

