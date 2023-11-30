First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 370,304 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $397,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

