First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FEI stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 102,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

