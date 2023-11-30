First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FEI stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
