FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of FSV opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average of $149.17.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $34,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

