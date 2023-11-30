Five Below, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $188.06 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.