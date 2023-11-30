Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 19,436 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $35,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $1,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,194,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.