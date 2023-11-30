Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 81,837 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $36,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $3,738,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NXT opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

