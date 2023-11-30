Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $35,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

