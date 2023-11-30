Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 309,966 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $32,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OII opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.72. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.