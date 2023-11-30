Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $35,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in The Cigna Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $262.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.69.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

