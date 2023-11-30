Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Children’s Place worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

