Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.04 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $275,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,786.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $275,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 788,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,412,891. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DASH opened at $94.96 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

