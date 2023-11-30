Franklin Resources Inc. Has $34.10 Million Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $34,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

