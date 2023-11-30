Franklin Resources Inc. Has $37.14 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $37,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

