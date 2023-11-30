Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $35,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cencora by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:COR opened at $199.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $203.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.37.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

