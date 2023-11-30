Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 17,039 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $34,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

