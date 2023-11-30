Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 35,541 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,332,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

