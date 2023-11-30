Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,399,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055,319 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,800,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,126 shares of company stock valued at $23,365,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

