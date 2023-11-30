Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 38,882 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $31,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Privia Health Group by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $480,328.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,528,637 shares in the company, valued at $146,287,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $480,328.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,287,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,306 shares of company stock worth $1,321,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

