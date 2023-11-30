Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Alibaba Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 100,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 661,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,167,000 after buying an additional 186,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $74.68 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.