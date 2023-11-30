Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 82.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Frasers Group Stock Performance
About Frasers Group
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
