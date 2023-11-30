Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

