FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Cut by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.19. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.77.

Shares of BNS opened at C$59.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.08. The stock has a market cap of C$72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$74.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

