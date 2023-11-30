FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.01. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $311.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

