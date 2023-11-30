Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC opened at $133.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average is $151.08. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.