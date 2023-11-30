Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.11.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
GPC opened at $133.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average is $151.08. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
