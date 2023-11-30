Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,874 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $122,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

NYSE:LAD opened at $268.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

