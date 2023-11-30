Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,501 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $135,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

ATR opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.50 and a 12 month high of $133.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

