Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 835,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $133,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 31.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $126.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

