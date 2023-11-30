Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $126,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

