Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 107,793 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,363,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $124,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

