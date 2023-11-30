Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,638 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,689,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $135,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,187,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,720. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

