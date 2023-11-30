Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,334 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $138,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,652.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,778.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,629.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,659.43.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 103 shares of company stock valued at $183,130 over the last ninety days. 20.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

