Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,187 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $134,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.12. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

