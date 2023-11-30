Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 998,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,064,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of JAZZ opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

